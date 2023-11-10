New ownership maintains affordable rents for seniors

Historic Golden Glow Towers in Nampa is now under the ownership of LEAP Housing

LEAP Housing aims to secure $1 million in charitable contributions to complete necessary improvements

Golden Glow Towers is a 64-unit housing building that provides housing to residents in Nampa, specifically seniors. Once owned by Nampa Christian Housing, the building was sold to LEAP Housing in Boise to continue to provide affordable housing to seniors in the Nampa community.

Bart Cochran, CEO of LEAP Housing says, “The property was in need of some capital improvements and there was an opportunity to make a transfer. So this organization sold the property to LEAP Housing so that we can ensure that it stays affordable for the long run.”

Golden Glow Towers has been standing in Nampa for over 50 years, providing some of the lowest rent in the Treasure Valley. 66 seniors live in the building. LEAP's new ownership plans on securing at least $1 million to work on the building, while also making sure seniors are not displaced.

"Rents are moving much faster than the income that is available to seniors especially. We wanted to make sure that we could hold those rents in place so that, as a result of this transition, no seniors would get displaced,” says Cochran.

Rent prices have skyrocketed in the past five years. We spoke to some residents there who say without the towers, some of them wouldn't be able to afford a place to live.

"I have friends in here that don't make more than $300 a month, and so divide 20 percent of that, that would be difficult for them,” says LaNor Wilheln, a resident of Golden Glow Towers.

Wilheln has been living in the towers for five years. She moved there after she was unable to stay with her children and she thinks the new ownership will be wonderful.

Wilheln says, “They and the people previously have been very good in getting us the support we need, like vouchers and things. So if we have to move out of here, or move to a different place, we can take the voucher with us. So it's wonderful.”