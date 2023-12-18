Nampa School Board will decide if some schools will close

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa School Board of Trustees will be deciding the fate of some of its schools at a meeting Monday night.



Board meeting is 12/18 at 5:30 pm

Some schools will be repurposed with students redistributed throughout the district

Some schools will be permanently closed and demolished

At 5:30 today the Nampa School District's Board of Trustees will be making their decision on the future of a number of schools. At the end of November, the school district revealed their recommendation to the school board to close three buildings and repurpose three others.

The recommendations included repurposing Snake River Elementary, West Middle, and Central Elementary, and permanently closing Greenhurst or Centennial Elementaries.

"Central would then become home to NOVA [online] and our pre-school. Snake River would be home to the Gateways program, West would become Union and our Nampa Academy. Other buildings that would be vacated would be razed," explained Kathleen Tuck, the District's community and media relations coordinator.

The entire district sits at an average of 68% capacity in its buildings with some as low as 50%. The district tells me that the target capacity for a building is 80%.

I'll be there for the meeting to bring you the results of the board's decision. The meeting will be live-streamed here.