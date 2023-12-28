Nampa offering New Year's Eve overnight "lock-in" for local kids to ring in the new year

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa Rec Center is hosting kids ages 6-12 for some supervised fun on New Year's Eve to ring in 2024.



There will be one counselor per 12 kids

Kids can swim, play games, sports, countdown to midnight, and watch movies

The lock-in begins at 7 pm Sunday and ends at 8 am Monday

"The best part of the lock-ins is just how fun it is, the kids being able to come over and spend the night at the lock-ins," said Robbie Rapacon.

Robbie has chaperoned many of the city's lock-in events. The rec center hosts about five a year, but the New Year's Eve lock-in sees the biggest crowd and gives staff a sense of community they can feel.

"I think it makes a really good connection with not only just the staff. We think it makes a strong connection with the kids and lets the parents have fewer worries they need to focus on," he continued.

Leeann Curry, the Nampa Recreation Center's program supervisor, feels these lock-ins provide kids with their own unique opportunities.

"We wanted to give kiddos an opportunity where they can get out of the house, they can do something fun," she explained.

The event offers swimming, basketball, dodgeball, rock climbing, a countdown to midnight, and movies. Domino's provides pizza which the counselors say is always a big hit.

The lock-in will have one adult supervisor per 12 kids allowing parents to have a night to themselves out for New Year's Eve.

"It's a great opportunity for parents if they want to stay at home and rest or if they want to go out, they know their kids are in a safe place."

You can learn more here and register for the New Year's Lock-In here.

