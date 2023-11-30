Nampa Mayor Kling accepting City Council applications for District 3

NAMPA, Idaho — Summarize who, what, when, where.



Nampa recently reached a population of 100,000

Residents now vote by district

Representatives are being elected to different districts, leaving vacancies

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"A few years ago the Idaho state legislature changed code to require any city with a population of 100,000 people or more to elect their city council seats by districts. The first three districts to be up for election were seats 2, 4, and 6," says Amy Bowman, Nampa's Director of Communcation.

These changes to the Idaho state districting laws has left Nampa in a transition phase. Prior to 2023 Nampa residents voted on council members on an at-large basis. This year is the first we we are voting based on districts. Former at-large seat 3 councilperson Natalie Jangula has been elected to district 2, the district in which she lives. This leaves her former district 3 without a representative. Something Mayor Kling is going to fill prior to the next election in 2025.

"She will be sworn into office the first meeting in January and that will create a vacancy in seat 3."

Mayor Kling will be accepting applications through December 10.

Mayor Kling is looking for active members of the community, people who have served on a board or commission, who are active and knowledgeable of city government and our community.

If you would like to apply to represent District 3, you can email it to mayor@cityofnampa.us by Sunday, Dec. 10. Physical copies can also be mailed or delivered to the Office of the Mayor at 411 3rd Street South.

