Nampa council seat 3 confirmed

NAMPA, Idaho — David Bills was recommended by Mayor Debbie Kling and confirmed by city council at the January 2, 2024 council meeting.



This is Bills' second time serving after being appointed in 2014.

Mayor Kling recommended Bills after receiving 6 applications from November to December 2023.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

David Bills is serving on the Nampa city council for a second time.

"I was appointed in 2014 and served 2014 and 2015 and then I lost to Sandi Levi who ran against me and beat me by a couple hundred votes," explained Bills.

A 24-year Nampa resident, Bills' recommendation came under some scrutiny from a few Nampa residents, primarily about the timing of the applications around the holiday and his career as a developer.

"We believe that the city council members should be as unbiased and neutral as possible and we do not think having another member of the development industry will accomplish that," one Nampa resident said.

I talked with Mayor Debbie Kling about the decision to nominate Bills after receiving 6 applications for the vacant seat.

"I was looking for someone with experience and an easy way to say is competency. Someone that had been involved in our city and understood budgeting at a very high level" said Kling.

It's a familiar seat for Bills who says he's ready and willing to once again serve his constituents for the next two years.

"With the experience of multiple projects in the city, serving on the council and committees before, I believe I have experience that will be helpful to the city and the citizens of Nampa," said Bills.

