Nampa Christmas Tree lights up the night sky

NAMPA, Idaho — On Saturday, Nampa helped usher in the winter holidays by lighting up their Christmas tree in the middle of Downtown.



The Tree is 51-feet tall. It weighs over 7 tons, and has tens of thousands of lights scattered all through it's branches. It took about two weeks to repair and decorate after it was donated.

The tree will stay up through December, after that it will get turned into mulch and reused in Nampa's parks.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

The City of Nampa lit up it’s huge 51-foot Christmas tree Saturday night

Nampa held the event to help transition from the fall to the winter in the first weekend after thanksgiving, and getting that tree up wasn’t an easy task.

"14,000 pounds, 20,000 twinkle lights. It’s probably the biggest, best, brightest Christmas tree that Nampa has had," Said Amy Bowman, the director of communications for the city of Nampa.

The event was in conjunction with the city’s Shop Small Saturday event. Community members saw live music, carriage rides, and so much more.

Amy Bowman told me some of the tree got damaged while moving it, as you can see in the tree, the parks team was able to repair a lot of branches.

“Our parks team, I call them tree surgeons, put the branches that broke during transport back together," Bowman said. "It took them two weeks to repair the tree and then to decorate the tree."

The tree will stay up until January and after that it will be re-used in Nampa’s parks...

“Nothing is wasted, the tree was going to be coming down anyway from the home owners," Bowman said. "So to have this big finale for the entire community to enjoy and then to also be re-purposed in our park system after the holidays is really special.”

