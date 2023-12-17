Just in time for the holiday season: Timeless Toffee

Jamie and Kim Dilts make homemade toffee for sale out of their home kitchen



Jamie's recipe derives from his mother's recipe, whom he helped in the kitchen as a child.

Jamie and Kim Dilts are two Nampa residents that make elevated toffee out of their home kitchen from Jamie’s mother’s home recipe. He grew up helping his mom make the treat. While he learned the process, this former carpet cleaner and RV salesman took the culinary aspect into his own hands.

“Just the small little things that make the difference I would say I’ve just had to pick up from experience. When it comes to the timing, temperatures, most of that I’ve had to just do research and find out the technical side of it.”

Butter, sugar, chocolate, temperatures, and layers led to an unexpected creative outlet.

“It was fun to be creative with different flavors and different varieties…it just became one of those expressions of creativity that I can share with other people and they can enjoy," continued Jamie.

You can pre-order for the holiday season at their website, timelesstoffee.com, or visit their Instagram.