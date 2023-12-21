Idaho Crush volleyball team invited to play in Brazil

NAMPA, Idaho — Idaho Crush Volleyball Club's 17U Bower Team will represent their club, Idaho and the USA in Brazil in March



Friday December 22nd, the team will hold a fundraiser clinic and game at Skyview High School at 5pm

They will travel to Brazil in March to play professional volleyball players and volunteer in the community

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

I’m your Neighborhood Reporter Allie Triepke, here at Mettel Sports in Nampa.

Idaho Crush volleyball club has been putting Idaho on the map at tournaments. Now they’re looking to ‘dig’ into international competition while playing in Brazil.

Idaho Crush is putting our state… on the map.

“When I first started, no one knew who we were, everyone was like ‘Oh there from Idaho, who even are these girls,’” said Kate Hayhurst, a University of Kansas Commit.

Players and coaches agree, as the years of gone by, their hard work has paid off.

“‘Playing Idaho Crush... Who is that? and now people are nervous to play us,” said Tenesyn Frye, a setter and University of Houston Commit.

“Now we’re one of the top clubs in the nation, and people want to play us and want to beat us, and I think that’s really cool and special, just to see our growth,” said Hayhurst.

“It’s just neat, and now they get the opportunity to go play in Brazil,” said Head Coach Caroline Bower.

Being invited to play in Brazil came after a successful season last year.

“I would have never thought we’d get to go to Brazil, like that’s crazy. When they told us it just didn’t feel real,” said Frye.

While in Brazil, they’ll get the chance to play against professional volleyball players and other international talent.

“It still doesn’t even feel real. It’s so crazy because we’re gonna go get to play some of the best of the best from different countries,” said Hayhurst.

And coach says one of the coolest things will be the opportunity to volunteer at a local orphanage and teach children about the sport that brought them together as a team.

“I think what’s so close is these girls get the opportunity to actually go and serve,” said Bower.

“It will be so fun having the opportunity to teach them. We have done some younger clinics here and it’s always been so fun,” said Kenna McClure, a Libero and UVU Commit.

For more information on the team’s trip, and how you can help them represent Idaho in Brazil…

“My favorite thing is being like, we play like this and we’re from Idaho,” said McClure.

… you can check out this story on IdahoNews6.com

Friday, December 22nd, the team will hosting a clinic and game with some alumni playing open to the public to fundraise for their trip to Brazil.