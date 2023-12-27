Finished with your Christmas tree? Take it to Kohlerlawn Cemetery

NAMPA, Idaho — The city of Nampa hosts tree recycling at Kohlerlawn Cemetery for use in city parks.



Drop off your Christmas trees at Kohlerlawn Cemetery

Mulched trees will be used by Parks & Rec for groundskeeping

Drop-off is open now through January 15

Kohlerlawn Cemetery has been a donation site for Christmas trees after the holidays for more than 20 years.

Each year the city receives anywhere from 300-400 trees which get recycled into about 20 yards of mulch for the city's parks department to use in walkways and tree wells.

Although it's a great way to help the city and dispose of your tree, 20 yards is just a fraction of what Nampa needs for groundskeeping.

"For all the mulching they're going to do around their tree wells, I would estimate around 300-400 yards of mulch would be needed," Ryan Lancaster explained.

Ryan has worked at the cemetery for 30 years and sees the tree recycling program as a benefit to the community.

"It's just a good program to be able to recycle the trees instead of going to a landfill and just taking up space."

I talked with some people dropping off their tree and they told me they'd rather see it get repurposed for city parks than just thrown away.

The trees can be dropped off within Kohlerlawn.

Ryan suggests turning onto Weamer from 6th Street North and following the signs to the drop point.

