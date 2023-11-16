Corwin Ford provides more than just cars to Idahoans

Summarize who, what, when, where.



Corwin Ford dealership wrote a check to the Idaho Food Bank for $50,000

Idaho Food Bank supplies resources for the underprivileged in all 44 counties

Giving Tuesday begins November 29th

A local food bank is receiving a generous donation just in time for the holidays.

Corwin Ford dealership in Nampa has given a significant donation to the Idaho Food Bank, kicking off the 2023 Giving Season while providing over 150,000 meals to those experiencing food insecurity.

I spoke with personnel at the food bank who told me this money couldn’t come at a better time. They say it will help them achieve their vision of a hunger-free Idaho during the upcoming holiday season. This donation will continue to play a vital role in the food bank’s ability to help feed, educate, and advocate for the underprivileged throughout the state.

Randy Ford, the President and CEO of the Idaho Foodbank stated, “We have programs across the state that partner with school pantries, senior centers, feeding sites and provide food in all 44 counties in the state of Idaho.”

Ford continued, “We’re able to turn $5 into 15 meals, so it’s an immense support for everyone in communities across Idaho.” Ford emphasized focus on rural Idaho where resources may be limited.

Keep in mind, the giving season kicks off on November 29 with Giving Tuesday. While money goes a long way, also consider donating your time as a volunteer.

