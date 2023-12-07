A tale of two school districts with city growth challenges

Vallivue School District and Nampa School District have drastically different challenges with growth in Nampa.



Vallivue School District has most elementary schools over capacity.

Nampa School District buildings being recommended for closure and reallocation because of being under capacity.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Earlier this week I reported on the Nampa School District's recommendation to reallocate students, repurpose some buildings, and close some schools. while their neighbors in the Vallivue School District are facing their own growth struggles, but in a drastically different way.

"Ideally a facility would be great to have at 80% capacity, Vallivue does not have that luxury. We are not only at capacity, we are beyond capacity. Every elementary school campus has multiple portable buildings"

Central Canyon Elementary isn't the only school in the district with these challenges.

District offiicials say very elementary school except for West Canyon is above 100% capacity.

Voters approved a $78 million dollar bond in 2022 to fund two new elementary schools although some of that money will be used for maintenance and improvements to existing buildings.

"Anywhere that you can see that's just dirt, that's all gonna be houses soon, they've all been approved by city council"

At Nampa School District's public listening session was filled with emotion and respect. The school board requested audience members to raise their hands in support of speakers thoughts instead of applauding throughout which the theatre never needed to be reminded.

The board heard from parents, grandparents, teachers, and some young students. Teachers came out to support in the name of camaraderie and student support.

"Central [Elementary] is a trauma-informed school. We have the leadership that knows how to operate with this demographic and the staff that have the hearts to work with these students."

Parents came out to support in the name of community.

"Central Elementary isn't just a school, it's a cornerstone of our neighborhood. It's where friendships blossom, where young minds ignite with curiosity, and the future of our community takes root."

