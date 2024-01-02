8th grader's dream of the PGA Tour

NAMPA, Idaho — 8th grader Brayden Johnson is out on the range every day to improve his game and achieve his goal of playing on the PGA Tour.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"I'd say my New Year's resolution is just to place better in a bigger tournament. I did pretty well at a lot of local tournaments; work on my decision-making, my mental game, and make sure I have a plan for everything I'm going to do," said Brayden Johnson.

As many of us prepare our resolutions for the year ahead, eighth-grade golfer Brayden Johnson is doing more than that and setting his aspirations ahead to the coming years.

"I'd like to play at a high-level college when I graduate high school and then I'd like to move on to the PGA Tour and I'd like to stay there for life," he continued.

Brayden’s preparation this year is about being one step ahead.

“That’s 50% of the game right there, just out-thinking your competitors.”

While out enjoying a day of golf on this first of the year, I spoke with Brayden about the future.

As a middle schooler, he's not yet allowed to talk to university coaches but he can reach out to them. He's already reached out to Washington, North Las Vegas, Pepperdine, and San Diego State. His top choice?

"I'd have to say Stanford just also for the academics. I'm really into school and that would be a great school to go to," he claimed.

Brayden is out on the range and green every day working toward that future; even in the snow.

“I feel like when I’m out here working, other people are resting and I’m getting better than them at that moment. And then other times when I’m resting, they’re working, so I just feel like I have to stay ahead of the competition.”

