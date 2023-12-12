72-year-old Nampa woman found alive on canyon wall

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — At the foot of the cliff that has made national attention, we'll continue to follow the story of Penny Clark, who was reported missing December 5th and found alive on the cliff on December 9th.

Clark’s car was found approximately 200 yards down the canyon wall and Clark herself was 40 feet further below. At approximately 1:00 p.m. Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue were able to reach Clark and determine she was conscious and alert. At around 3:00 p.m. Clark was officially transferred to the air ambulance and taken to a nearby hospital.