Murdock Trust announces grants to nonprofits across Idaho

Interfaith Sanctuary
Posted at 1:10 PM, May 16, 2024
The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust has released a grant report announcing over $16.9 million in grants going to nonprofits across the Pacific Northwest, including more than $2.7 million going to those serving the community in Idaho.

The grants will be distributed to 10 nonprofits in Idaho:

  • Game Changers Idaho (Boise, Idaho)- $153,500 for new staff. The organization supports the physical and social development of differently-abled children.
  • Idaho Base Camp (Ketchum, Idaho)- $375,000 for new construction and expansion of the Big Lost campus.
  • Interfaith Sanctuary Housing Services (Boise, Idaho)- $500,000 for facility renovation to serve individuals and families transitioning out of homelessness.
  • Idaho Trails Association (Boise, Idaho)- $125,000 for hiring new program staff and expanding hiking trail access in Idaho.
  • Boise State University (Boise, Idaho)- $337,500 to invest in INSPIRE partner science program.
  • Northwest Nazarene University (Nampa, Idaho)- $500,000 for facilities renovation and to support nursing education and research.
  • Vallivue High School (Caldwell, Idaho)- $10,000 for Partners in Science Supplemental Program.

The Murdock Charitable Trust is a private, nonprofit foundation that has invested over $1.4 billion in nonprofits serving the Pacific Northwest since 1975.

