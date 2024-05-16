Murdock Trust announces grants to nonprofits across Idaho

The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust has released a grant report announcing over $16.9 million in grants going to nonprofits across the Pacific Northwest, including more than $2.7 million going to those serving the community in Idaho.

The grants will be distributed to 10 nonprofits in Idaho:



Game Changers Idaho (Boise, Idaho)- $153,500 for new staff. The organization supports the physical and social development of differently-abled children.

$153,500 for new staff. The organization supports the physical and social development of differently-abled children. Idaho Base Camp (Ketchum, Idaho) - $375,000 for new construction and expansion of the Big Lost campus.

- $375,000 for new construction and expansion of the Big Lost campus. Interfaith Sanctuary Housing Services (Boise, Idaho) - $500,000 for facility renovation to serve individuals and families transitioning out of homelessness.

- $500,000 for facility renovation to serve individuals and families transitioning out of homelessness. Idaho Trails Association (Boise, Idaho) - $125,000 for hiring new program staff and expanding hiking trail access in Idaho.

- $125,000 for hiring new program staff and expanding hiking trail access in Idaho. Boise State University (Boise, Idaho) - $337,500 to invest in INSPIRE partner science program.

- $337,500 to invest in INSPIRE partner science program. Northwest Nazarene University (Nampa, Idaho) - $500,000 for facilities renovation and to support nursing education and research.

- $500,000 for facilities renovation and to support nursing education and research. Vallivue High School (Caldwell, Idaho)- $10,000 for Partners in Science Supplemental Program.

The Murdock Charitable Trust is a private, nonprofit foundation that has invested over $1.4 billion in nonprofits serving the Pacific Northwest since 1975.