Police arrest a man they say pointed a shotgun at Mountain Home High students

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — On Friday at 12:07 p.m., officers with the Mountain Home Police Department responded to a report of a suspect pointing a shotgun at students from Mountain Home School near the intersection of South 10th East and East 4th South.

As a result, Mountain Home High School was placed on lockdown. Other nearby schools were also placed under lockdown.

Mountain Home Police were assisted by the Elmore County Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Police.

The three agencies worked together to establish a secure perimeter before searching for the suspect.

Ultimately, an adult man was arrested in connection with the incident, reports the Mountain Home Police Department.

No injuries have been reported.

However, while clearing the scene, an identified officer is said to have "experienced an accidental discharge of their service weapon." No one was injured in the accidental discharge.

The Elmore County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.

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