New water treatment plant at Mountain Home Air Force Base to help combat low groundwater levels

Mountain Home Air Force Base

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — On Friday, Mountain Home Air Force Base celebrated the opening of a new water treatment plant and pump station.

Work on the project began in 2014, and was funded through the Department of War’s Energy Resilience and Conservation Investment Program, or ERCIP.

It includes a 28,000-square-foot treatment plant and pump station connected to the Snake River water system by 14.4 miles of pipeline.

The Idaho Water Resource Board obtained water rights from C.J. Strike Reservoir and built the pipeline, while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Seattle District handled design, contracting, environmental and construction oversight for the Air Force Civil Engineer Center.

The plant aims to address water shortages and help strengthen water security for Airmen, enhancing the base's ability to provide reliable water supply, support infrastructure, and continue base-wide operations.

Mountain Home Air Force Base