Nampa woman killed, juvenile injured in I-84 crash near Mountain Home

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one person dead and a minor injured Sunday night near Mountain Home.

The crash occurred around 10:50 p.m. on Oct. 12 near milepost 80 on Interstate 84 in Elmore County, police said.

A 46-year-old woman from Nampa was driving a 2000 Toyota Tacoma westbound when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

A juvenile passenger was taken by air ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Police say both occupants were wearing seatbelts. All lanes were blocked for about an hour on Sunday night.

The crash remains under investigation. Idaho News 6 will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.