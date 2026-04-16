Mountain Home reports 911 line outage, offers alternate emergency number

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Mountain Home Police are alerting the public regarding a local outage of the local 911 emergency phone line.
The outage is affecting the City of Mountain Home and Elmore County.
Crews are working to resolve the outage as soon as possible.
For those in need of emergency assistance, please dial 208-587-2100 and select Option 1 to reach dispatch.
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