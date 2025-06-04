Watch Now
Mountain Home Police searching for suspects who attempted to rob ATM

Robbery 2.jpg
Mountain Home Police
Two individuals attempt to break into an ATM at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.
Robbery 2.jpg
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Mountain Home Police are asking for the public's help in identifying 2-3 individuals who appeared to try to rob an ATM at the main branch of the Pioneer Federal Credit Union bank at 250 West 3rd Street.

The attempted burglary happened around 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities released the following photos from various surveillance cams in the area. Police are asking anyone who recognizes the individuals to contact Elmore County Dispatch at 208-587-2100.

Robber 5.jpg
Robber 7.jpg
Screenshot 2025-06-04 171913.png
Robber 8.jpg
Robber 10.jpg
Burlary 3.jpg
Robber 12.jpg
Robbery 2.jpg

Do you recognize this logo?

Roibber 9.jpg

