Mountain Home Police searching for suspects who attempted to rob ATM

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Mountain Home Police are asking for the public's help in identifying 2-3 individuals who appeared to try to rob an ATM at the main branch of the Pioneer Federal Credit Union bank at 250 West 3rd Street.

The attempted burglary happened around 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities released the following photos from various surveillance cams in the area. Police are asking anyone who recognizes the individuals to contact Elmore County Dispatch at 208-587-2100.

Mountain Home Police

Mountain Home Police

Mountain Home Police

Mountain Home Police

Mountain Home Police

Mountain Home Police

Mountain Home Police

Mountain Home Police

Do you recognize this logo?