Mountain Home Police searching for suspect in possible homicide case

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Mountain Home Police are searching for a suspect involved in a possible homicide case, who is considered armed and dangerous.

On Tuesday May 28th, Mountain Home Police say they responded to the Thunderbird Motel, for a welfare check of a missing person. During the search, officers found a male subject deceased in one of the rooms that they believed was a homicide.

The victim has not been identified but police say their car, a gray 2010 Mazda XC9 with an Idaho plate number E0688U, was taken by a suspect identified as Brian M. McGehee, 58.

Police say McGehee has ties to the Seattle, Washington area.

A search through Idaho court records shows McGehee was arrested last month on several charges including Attempted Strangulation (F), Battery (Domestic Violence) (F), Unlawful Entry (M), and Possession of a Controlled Substance (M), and had bonded out two weeks ago on pretrial supervision. The two felony charges have been dismissed and McGehee pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charges.

If you see McGehee or have any information on his location, contact local law enforcement. For more information please contact Detective Sergeant Robert Lakeman or Detective Jake Corea at the Mountain Home Police Department at (208) 587-2101.

