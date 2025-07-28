Mountain Home officer dragged during traffic stop, suspect dies by suicide

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — A routine traffic stop turned deadly Sunday afternoon when a Mountain Home police officer was injured during a struggle and the driver later died by suicide, authorities said.

According to Mountain Home interim police, the incident began around 2:51 p.m. on Sunset Strip when an officer initiated a traffic stop. The driver refused to comply with the officer's request to exit the vehicle, leading to a physical altercation inside the car.

During the struggle, the officer's arm became trapped in the vehicle's window as the driver attempted to flee the scene. The officer was dragged several feet before the window was lowered and they fell to the ground.

The officer was taken to St. Alphonsus Hospital in Boise for treatment and has since been released.

Elmore County Sheriff's deputies later responded to the driver's residence, where they found the driver dead from self-inflicted injuries.

The investigation remains active, and no further information has been released. Idaho News 6 will continue to update this story as more details become available.