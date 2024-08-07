Mountain Home announces punny names for new Vac Trucks

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — The community was asked to help name the new Vac Trucks and Street Sweeper coming to Mountain Home, and they didn't disappoint.

On August 7, the city shared photos of the new names and logos on the vehicles while extending their thanks to the community for the naming suggestions.

"Obi-Wan Clean-obi," "Fleetwood Vac," and Vac to the Future" will be serving the Mountain Home community in the coming weeks, each with a graphic to match its name.

The city thanked Austin Stratton, Kirsti Tweedie and Scott Harjo for the naming suggestions.