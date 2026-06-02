Girl Scout ambassador and volunteers help repaint outdoor spaces at East Elementary

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — On Monday, a recently graduated Mountain Home High School senior transformed the underutilized blacktop areas around the playground at East Elementary School into engaging activity spaces as part of her Girl Scout Gold Award project.

Cylie Fagan, a Girl Scout Ambassador with Troop 455, began her journey in January when she developed and presented her project proposal to the Girl Scouts of Silver Sage Council for approval.

She then proceeded to identify a project mentor and coordinate with both the Mountain Home School District Board of Education and the principal of East Elementary School to turn an idea into action.

Cylie Fagan

To receive a Gold Award, a Girl Scout must complete a minimum 80-hour Take Action Project that identifies a community need, develops a sustainable solution, and creates a lasting positive impact.

"The Gold Award is the highest award a Girl Scout can receive," stated Kristen McAdams with the Girl Scouts of Silver Sage Council.

Once the project received all necessary approvals, Fagan assembled a team of volunteers that included Girl Scout leaders, high school art students, elementary school teachers, friends, and fellow Girl Scouts.

Cylie Fagan

The focus of the project was ensuring that every child has an outlet during recess.

Fagan recognized that while many children naturally gravitate toward group activities, others may struggle to find a place to belong during unstructured playtime. Her goal was to create opportunities for all students — whether they enjoy team sports, independent play, or small-group activities.

Cylie Fagan

The project included refreshing the basketball court to encourage team sports and creating colorful playground games on the blacktop, such as hopscotch courses, obstacle challenges, and other interactive activities that can be enjoyed by one child or several children at a time.

The games encourage physical movement, problem-solving, imagination, and social connection while providing opportunities for children to engage with others who share similar interests.

The project also creates a welcoming environment for children who may not always have a group of friends to play with. Whether a student chooses to shoot hoops with classmates, challenge themselves on an obstacle course, or enjoy a game of hopscotch, they now have a place where they can participate, stay active, and feel included.

Cylie Fagan

Now, Cylie must submit her final Gold Award application to the Silver Sage Council.

McAdams indicated that Cylie's application be reviewed for 1 week to a month before the council responds with its own feedback. From there, the applicant must incorporate the feedback and deliver a final application before receiving the coveted Gold Award.

Best of luck Cylie!

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