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Girl dies after being struck by car while crossing street in Mountain Home

The collision happened in the 500 block of East 10th Street North.
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Andrew Smith/WRTV Photo
File photo of police lights
police lights file
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MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — A girl died after being struck by a car while crossing the roadway Saturday night in Mountain Home, according to police.

The collision happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the 500 block of East 10th Street North.

According to MHPD, the girl was transported to the hospital, where she died. Police only identified the victim as a juvenile female.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, fully cooperated with the investigation and showed no signs of impairment.

The collision remains under investigation.

"The City of Mountain Home and the Mountain Home Police Department extends its deepest condolences to all of the families affected by this tragic incident," police said in a press release issued Sunday. "We ask that our community keep the families involved in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

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