Former Idaho American Legion Commander, Charles Abrahamson, indicted for embezzling over $1.4 Million

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — The high-profile embezzlement case against a former commander of the Idaho American Legion, accused of embezzling over a million dollars from the non-profit, is heading to trial. Charles Thomas Abrahamson, a former commander of the Idaho American Legion, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boise on charges of wire fraud and tax fraud, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced Monday.

The indictment alleges that Abrahamson used his position within the organization to steal more than $1,454,025 over seven years. Abramson was employed by the Idaho American Legion from approximately 2017 to April 2024. During that time, he served in various leadership capacities, including adjutant and commander, which gave him direct access to and control over the nonprofit’s financial accounts.

Starting around 2018 and continuing until his suspension in April 2024, Abrahamson is accused of knowingly devising a scheme to defraud the American Legion and another individual. Abrahamson allegedly made unauthorized transfers directly to his personal financial accounts, paying off his personal credit cards, charging unauthorized expenses, and making ATM withdrawals from the organization’s accounts, all for his personal use and gain.

His alleged criminal conduct came to light around April 2024.

Beyond the embezzlement, Abrahamson is also charged with three counts of tax fraud for filing false federal tax returns for the years 2020, 2022, and 2023, which falsified his total income.

The indictment includes a forfeiture allegation, seeking to recover at least $1,454,025 in property traceable to the wire fraud charges.

If convicted, Abrahamson faces a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in federal prison for the wire fraud charges and up to three years for each count of tax fraud. He also faces an order of restitution for the losses incurred by the victims of the scheme.

In his release, U.S. Attorney Davis commended the excellent investigative work of the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigations, which led to the charges. A federal district court judge will ultimately determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Local News 8 report by Seth Ratliff

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.