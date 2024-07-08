Flames burn 350 acres near Mountain Home, crews responding

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — The Boise District Bureau of Land Management responded to a grass fire just southeast of Mountain Home on Monday, July 8.

According to BLM, the fire covered around 350 acres of land at 5:15 pm.

Crews are on the scene working to stop the active spread of the flames. Two overhead, four engines, two dozers, a helicopter, two single-engine air tankers, and an air attack unit are being used to fight the fire at this time.

The fire is burning on the north side of the westbound lane of I84 near mile marker 97.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area. No estimated control or containment time has been set for the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.