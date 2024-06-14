Bruneau Dunes receives dark sky park certification

BRUNEAU, Idaho — Bruneau Dunes State Park is getting certification to share more of its nighttime views with the public.

The park recently received its official designation as a dark sky park by DarkSky International. Due to the stargazing opportunities during the night, the park is home to two of the most powerful public telescopes in Idaho.

By gaining this certification, officials with the park say they will be able to enhance the park's availability for education and outreach in promoting the importance of preserving night sky conditions.

“We are proud of this milestone here at Bruneau. Receiving our certification will help us protect our night skies, which we are known just as well for as our sand dunes,” shared Bruneau Dunes Park Manager, Bryce Bealba. He continues, “I am personally thankful for the hard work our park employees and agency staff put in to make this happen, as well as the outpouring of support letters from the public.”

To learn more about Bruneau Dunes and the Dark Sky International, view the full press release here.

