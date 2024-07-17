Air support for firefighters expanding in Mountain Home with new SEAT base

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — The Bureau of Land Management is gearing up for the construction of the new Mountain Home Single Engine Air Tanker (SEAT) Base at the municipal airport.

The new base will expand the availability of aircraft for fire response to fight wildfires in the surrounding area.

The new SEAT base will include a fire retardant loading pad, a containment area, an evaporation pond, two taxilanes, an operations building, and a storage facility all to support fire emergency responses.

“This facility will significantly enhance our local and regional wildland fire aviation support capacity. Mountain Home’s central location is strategically advantageous, enabling us to efficiently support both local and regional communities,” said BLM Boise District Fire Management Officer Chris Cromwell. “This area experiences one of the highest amount of new fires in the country, making this facility crucial for our firefighting efforts.”

Construction on the project is set to kick off on July 21, 2024 with the project slated for completion by May 2025 ahead of the 2025 fire season.