21-year-old Boise woman dead after crash on I-84 in Elmore County

ELMORE COUNTY — A 21-year-old female driver from Boise is dead after a single-vehicle crash on I-84 near Mountain Home early Sunday morning, Idaho State Police said in a press release.

The crash occurred at 4:07 a.m. at milepost 84.5 on eastbound I-84 in Elmore County.

ISP says the woman was traveling eastbound in a Subaru Crosstrek when she went off the road on the median, then overcorrected and overturned. Police say the vehicle then came to rest on the right shoulder.

The driver succumbed to her injuries at the scene, ISP said.

ISP was assisted by the Elmore County Sheriff's Office.

Idaho News 6 sends its condolences to the victims' loved ones.