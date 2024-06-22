14th Annual Idaho Patriot Thunder Ride this Sunday

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — This Sunday June 23rd the 14th Annual Idaho Patriot Thunder Ride is taking place in Mountain Home. The event is a motorcycle ride that honors all the past and present military members.

All proceeds from this ride will benefit Idaho Guard and Reserve, Family Support Fund, and Operation Warmheart.

The event organizers are expecting that there will be upwards of 1,000 motorcycles coming into the Mountain Home area. The procession is expected to arrive at 11:00 A.M. All motorcycles will exit the interstate at Exit 95, turn onto East 8th North, then onto North 10th East making their way to Carl Miller Park.

Carl Miller Park will hold the brief ceremony in which several public officials will be guest speakers.

Mountain Home Police Department is asking for the support from the public and the cooperation for this event by parking vehicles off the street and on your property during the brief period of time.