Monday Night Football will air in place of Idaho News 6's broadcast at 6 p.m.

Tonight, Monday Night Football will replace Idaho News 6's regularly scheduled 6 p.m. local news broadcast.

Starting at 6 p.m., ABC will begin its pre-game coverage of the Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders game on channel 6. Kickoff is set for 6:15 MT.

However, you can still catch the regular Idaho News 6 - 6 p.m. show via the Idaho News 6 app, as well as on our website.

Simply download the FREE Idaho News 6 app on Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire devices.

You can also download the Idaho News 6 app to get our streaming and on-demand content on your Apple or Android phones and tablets.

Link: The Idaho News 6 app for iPhone

Link: The Idaho News 6 app for Android

If you have any questions about adding Idaho News 6 to your streaming devices, e-mail us at news@kivitv.com with the subject line "STREAMING".