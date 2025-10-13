Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Monday Night Football will air in place of Idaho News 6's broadcast at 6 p.m.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif.
Tonight, Monday Night Football will replace Idaho News 6's regularly scheduled 6 p.m. local news broadcast.

Starting at 6 p.m., ABC will begin its pre-game coverage of the Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders game on channel 6. Kickoff is set for 6:15 MT.

However, you can still catch the regular Idaho News 6 - 6 p.m. show via the Idaho News 6 app, as well as on our website.

Simply download the FREE Idaho News 6 app on Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire devices.

You can also download the Idaho News 6 app to get our streaming and on-demand content on your Apple or Android phones and tablets.

Link: The Idaho News 6 app for iPhone

Link: The Idaho News 6 app for Android

If you have any questions about adding Idaho News 6 to your streaming devices, e-mail us at news@kivitv.com with the subject line "STREAMING".

