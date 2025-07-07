Two-car vehicle collision near Paul kills one, sends another to the hospital

PAUL, Idaho — The Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision that happened near Paul, Idaho, around 11:14 a.m. on Sunday.

According to a release from ISP, a 2024 Dodge Ram 2500 was traveling westbound on W 200 N. in Minidoka County when they failed to yield to oncoming traffic at a stop sign. The Ram then struck a 1992 Ford Ranger that was heading southbound on N 600 W.

The driver of the Dodge Ram, a 39-year-old male from Paul, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was transported via a personal vehicle to a nearby hospital.

The driver of the Ford Ranger, a 55-year-old male from Paul, was also not wearing a seatbelt. He died at the scene from injuries sustained in the collision.

Emergency personnel closed the road for three hours as they worked to assist the injured and clear the scene.

Minidoka County Sheriff's Office, Minidoka EMS, Minidoka Highway District, and LifeFlight supported ISP throughout the incident.

This crash remains under investigation.