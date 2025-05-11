Two-car collision at rural intersection near Rupert leaves one dead

MINIDOKA, Idaho — On Saturday afternoon around 2:55 p.m., a 51-year-old man driving a Dodge Caliber crashed into a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by a 74-year-old male.

The collision occurred after the driver of the truck failed to yield at the stop sign located at the intersection of N 400 E and E 900 N roads in Minidoka County. A statement from the Idaho State Police indicates that both men are from Rupert, Idaho.

Following the crash, "The Ram came to rest on its side in a nearby drainage ditch, and the Dodge came to rest on the shoulder." The driver of the Dodge Ram truck was not wearing a seatbelt. He required an air ambulance, which transported him to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the Dodge Caliber was wearing a seatbelt and was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital. It is unclear what level of injuries he sustained in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

This accident serves as an important reminder to obey traffic signs, look both ways, and buckle up— especially when driving on rural roads.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.