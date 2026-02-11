SH-24 to close under I-84 near Heyburn for bridge removal work

HEYBURN, Idaho — State Highway 24 will temporarily close under Interstate 84 at Exit 211 starting Wednesday evening as crews work on interchange construction near Heyburn.

The Idaho Transportation Department says the stretch of highway will be closed from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, through 7 a.m. Monday, Feb. 16. The closure is needed so crews can remove the old westbound I-84 bridge.

Detours will be in place during the closure.

Westbound SH-24 traffic heading east will take the westbound I-84 on-ramp at Exit 211, travel to Burley at Exit 208, cross over the interstate, and return to eastbound I-84. Drivers will then take the off-ramp back to SH-24 at Exit 211.

Eastbound SH-24 traffic heading west will take the eastbound I-84 on-ramp toward the Declo Interchange at Exit 216. Drivers will take the Exit 216 off-ramp, rejoin westbound I-84, and return to SH-24 using the westbound off-ramp at Exit 211.

The interchange improvement project began in 2024 and is expected to be completed in late 2026.