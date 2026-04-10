Police investigating hit-and-run involving school bus on I-84 near Heyburn

HEYBURN, Idaho — A hit-and-run crash involving a school bus on Interstate 84 on Thursday night caused traffic disruptions near Heyburn. No serious injuries were reported, and the crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

The crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. on eastbound I-84 near milepost 208. Officials say initial reports indicated that a bus hit a concrete barrier and was stopped in the left lane. Several people got off the bus and were standing on the roadway when emergency crews arrived.

All students on the bus were taken by ambulance to a nearby location to be reunited with school staff and their parents. The bus driver had minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The bus had significant damage to the front and underside after hitting multiple barriers. Authorities say a second driver was later identified and given a citation connected to the crash.

Traffic was temporarily rerouted while crews cleared the scene.