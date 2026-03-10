Pedestrian killed after being hit on I-84 in Minidoka County

HEYBURN, Idaho — A pedestrian was killed late Monday night, March 9, 2026, after being hit by a pickup on Interstate 84 near Heyburn.

Idaho State Police said the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. near mile marker 207. Troopers reported a 44‑year‑old man from Sebring, Florida, was walking east in the westbound lanes when he stepped into traffic.

A white 2013 Ram 2500, driven by a 22‑year‑old woman from Jerome with a 21‑year‑old passenger from Declo, struck the man. He died at the scene.

The two people in the pickup were not hurt and were both wearing seatbelts.

The westbound lanes of I‑84 were blocked for about two and a half hours during the investigation.

