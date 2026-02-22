Nighttime detours on I-84 near Heyburn

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
I-84 near Heyburn (Exit 211) will be closed from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. from Monday, February 23, through Saturday, February 28.
HEYBURN, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Transportation has announced a week-long nighttime closure on I-84 in Minidoka County.

I-84 will be closed near Heyburn (Exit 211) from Monday, Feb. 23, through Saturday, Feb. 28. Traffic will be routed through the existing on-and off-ramps at Exit 211 from 6 p.m. until 7 a.m.

Crews will be working to build a new bridge for an access road over I-84.

The construction is part of an ongoing project to update Heyburn and Burley interchanges, "to meet growing traffic demands".

Project map for updated Burley and Heyburn interchanges.

ITD warns drivers to slow down, look for construction crews and obey all posted signage while traveling through work zones.

