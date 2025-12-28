Man killed after being hit by a pickup in Heyburn

HEYBURN — A Nevada man was killed early this morning after being hit by a pickup truck while walking in the roadway.

According to Idaho State Police, the collision occurred at approximately 12:20 a.m. in Minidoka County at 300 West and SH24.

The 32-year-old female driver from Fairfield, Idaho, was traveling eastbound on 300 South when she struck the 30-year-old man from Spring Creek, Nevada. She was driving a 2006 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup.

The victim was walking in the roadway at the time of the accident. He sustained critical injuries and died at the scene, said ISP.

300 West was blocked for approximately an hour and a half while officials secured the scene.

Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office, Heyburn Police Department, Emergency Response Ambulance, East End Fire Department, and Life Flight assisted with the incident.

The collision is still under investigation.