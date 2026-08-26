Heyburn police sergeant arrested in connection with alleged internet crimes against children

HEYBURN, Idaho — A Heyburn City Police Sergeant was arrested in connection with an investigation into alleged child crimes.

According to a release from the City of Heyburn, Sergeant Noah Shiner has been placed on unpaid administrative leave following his arrest Tuesday morning in connection with an investigation into alleged internet crimes against children.

The Idaho State Police and the Idaho Attorney General's Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit are leading the investigation.

“This is shocking news for our department and for the community we serve,” Chief Bertalotto said. “We take allegations of this nature extremely seriously."

Sergeant Shiner has been employed by the department for ten years, according to the release.

"It is our responsibility as law enforcement officers to protect the vulnerable members of our community, and we hold every employee of this department to the highest standards of moral and ethical conduct,” city officials said.

The Heyburn Police Department says they are fully cooperating in the investigation.

The department says that any additional information regarding the investigation will be provided by ISP and the Idaho Attorney General's Office.

Heyburn Police said they were unable to provide any additional comment.

The investigation is ongoing.