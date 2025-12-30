Beef that originated at Idaho plant recalled over E. coli contamination risk

HEYBURN, Idaho — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has confirmed that an Idaho-based meat distribution plant is recalling 2,855 pounds of raw ground beef products due to possible E. coli contamination.

According to a release from the USDA, the raw ground beef item was produced on Dec. 16, 2025, by the Mountain West Food Group, LLC, located in Heyburn. Later, E. coli O26 was discovered during routine testing by the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The recalled items are 16-oz. (1-lb.) vacuum-sealed packages containing “FORWARD FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF” with “USE OF FREEZE BY 01/13/26 EST 2083” printed on the side of the packaging.

The recalled product is pictured below. So far, there have been no confirmed cases of illness caused by the consumption of contaminated products.

USDA

The products were distributed to several states, including California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Pennsylvania, and Washington.

Most people infected with the E. coli develop diarrhea — often bloody — and vomiting. While many cases resolve within a week, some illnesses can last longer and become more severe. Diagnosis is typically made through stool sample testing.

Treatment often focuses on vigorous rehydration and other supportive care. Generally speaking, antibiotics are not recommended for E. coli cases.

USDA

In rare cases, the infection can lead to hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a serious type of kidney failure. Although uncommon, HUS is most often seen in children under 5, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems. Symptoms include easy bruising, pale skin, and reduced urine output.

Health officials stress that anyone experiencing these warning signs should seek emergency medical care immediately.

The USDA is urging consumers to check their freezers for recalled products. The product that matches the description listed above should be disposed of immediately.