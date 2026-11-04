Middleton voters reject $3M supplemental school levy

MIDDLETON, Idaho — Middleton School District voters rejected the $3 million supplemental levy, with roughly 52% against and 48% in favor.

The two-year levy would have provided $1.5 million annually to support school security, curriculum and transportation services.

The proposal would have cost taxpayers an estimated $30 per year for every $100,000 of taxable assessed property value.

District leaders said the funding would help restore services cut after voters narrowly rejected a larger $1.9 million levy request in May.

PAST COVERAGE | After failed levy, Middleton schools seek $3 million for security, services

Those services include armed security guards at elementary schools, an additional school resource officer, curriculum materials and transportation for some athletic events.

Superintendent Marc Gee previously told Idaho News 6 that the district reduced staffing and services following the May election and that the new proposal was designed to address some of those losses at a lower cost.

The levy required a simple majority — more than 50% of votes cast — to pass.

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