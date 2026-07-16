Middleton Police search for missing teen

MIDDLETON, Idaho — The Middleton Police Department is asking for the public's help finding 15-year-old Lealand Bates. He was last seen in Emmett in the early hours on Thursday morning.
Description:
• Height: 5'8"
• Weight: 190 lbs
• Hair: Brown
• Eyes: Brown
Last seen wearing:
• Black T-shirt
• Jean shorts
• Black slides
If you have seen Lealand or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please get in touch with the Middleton Police Department immediately at (208) 585-0008.
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