Middleton Police search for missing teen

MIDDLETON, Idaho — The Middleton Police Department is asking for the public's help finding 15-year-old Lealand Bates. He was last seen in Emmett in the early hours on Thursday morning.

Description:

• Height: 5'8"

• Weight: 190 lbs

• Hair: Brown

• Eyes: Brown

Last seen wearing:

• Black T-shirt

• Jean shorts

• Black slides

If you have seen Lealand or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please get in touch with the Middleton Police Department immediately at (208) 585-0008.