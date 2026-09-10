Middleton Police: 20-year-old male arrested for allegedly robbing store with airsoft gun

MIDDLETON, Idaho — A 20-year-old male is being held on a $250,000 bond after police said the suspect robbed a Jackson's with a fake firearm.

The Middleton Police Department said that at 6 p.m. on Aug. 29, officers responded to a Jackson's convenience store. Police said the 20-year-old suspect attempted to steal a bottle of liquor and, when confronted by the store clerk, threatened them with what appeared to be a firearm. The weapon was later determined to be an Airsoft pistol painted to resemble a real firearm.

Police say the suspect then left the convenience store where he allegedly confronted responding officers and "attempted to provoke officers into using deadly force".

Middleton Police said they ultimately took the suspect into custody without further injury.

The suspect was booked into Ada County Jail and faces charges of robbery, burglary, and two counts of assault.

"This incident is a reminder that imitation firearms can pose a serious threat and create dangerous situations for our community and responding officers," Middleton Police said. "An Airsoft pistol made to look like a real firearm can be nearly indistinguishable from an actual weapon during a rapidly evolving encounter."