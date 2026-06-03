What’s next for Meridian? Mayor Simison to deliver state of the city address

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Mayor Robert Simison is scheduled to deliver the city's 2026 State of the City address on Wednesday afternoon.

The annual address will begin at 3:29 p.m. at the Galaxy Event Center at Wahooz and will highlight Meridian's recent accomplishments, ongoing projects and priorities for the coming year.

The event is hosted by the Meridian Chamber of Commerce and is presented by Blue Cross of Idaho.

Idaho News 6 will livestream the event; watch LIVE below starting at 3:29 p.m. —