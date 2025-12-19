West Ada updates its boundary proposal, seeks more community feedback

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The West Ada School District (WASD) recently updated its proposal to change its school boundaries after receiving feedback on the initial "Blue Proposal" that was debuted in mid-November.

The new proposal, titled the "Gray Proposal," builds on that feedback and adds provisions to maintain continuity for parents, students, and staff. West Ada's stated goal for the boundary change is to balance enrollment between its campuses while supporting "student growth across schools."

While much of the boundary map remains unchanged, updates were added that will affect Pleasant View Elementary, Ponderosa Elementary, Chaparral Elementary, Owyhee High, and Eagle High.

Middle school boundaries in WASD will remain unchanged.

At the elementary school level, the Gray Proposal will offer additional enrollment relief to Pleasant View Elementary.

For high schools, the Gray Proposal "improves balance for Star Middle’s split and leverages Eagle High’s capacity flexibility."

The Blue Proposal used population projections based on housing developments that had already been approved over the summer. Since then, many more housing developments were approved within the West Ada boundary, which forced the district to take a more long-term approach to its boundary outlook.

Furthermore, students in their final grades of elementary, middle, and high school will be allowed to stay at the current schools through the 26/27 school year.

WATCH: West Ada submits "Gray Proposal" after receiving feedback on "Blue Proposal"

You can find interactive maps of the boundaries and submit feedback here: Boundary Proposal Update - From Blue to Gray