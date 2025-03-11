West Ada District moves to close Central Academy: New operational plans unveiled

MERIDIAN, Idaho — "For Central Academy students, this plan will change everything," said Angie Elkington, a teacher in the West Ada School District.

Plans are moving forward in the West Ada School District after officials approved the closure of Central Academy, an alternative school—a decision that staff, parents, and students had urged against.

"I ask you to please delay this decision," said added Elkington. Brandon Blevins, an Eagle Academy teacher, voiced, "The potential downside to such a drastic move—closing a school and displacing this many people while adversely impacting others—is a great risk and could possibly be avoided."

The district aims to improve alternative school operations with this plan while also creating more space for rebound students, as the program has grown and is now over capacity. Despite these concerns, a vote resulted in four out of five members approving the permanent closure of the school and operational changes for the remaining alternative schools.

Dr. Derek Bub, the district superintendent, stated that this change isn't merely about making room for Rebound students; it is also about ensuring that all students have the opportunity to walk the stage at graduation, regardless of the school they attend.

"We are providing our kids with the best educational opportunities, and they deserve that. This really does come from the heart. It may not feel like that, but it truly does," said Dr. Bub.

These operational changes will focus on implementing a more structured schedule, aiming to increase productivity in classrooms and improve attendance. However, parents voiced concerns about what this transition means for their child's future, noting that change can be difficult for students in alternative schools, who will now face larger class sizes and less personalized attention.

"I want to make a promise to all those advocating for the Academy students, including my son. We see you; we know your value and worth. We have no doubt about the greatness that lies within you. You are not a number, you are not a statistic, and you are not alone," said Kristen Johnson, a Meridian district parent.

"Please trust that we are committed to doing what's best for these students," Elkington added. "I ask you to do the same."