Ways to give back this holiday season with The Idaho Foodbank

Foodbank volunteer Erin Darrington is making a positive impact in her community with each box of food she, and many other volunteers, pack.

The holiday season adds extra pressure on local foodbanks who are working to feed neighbors.

Several giving campaigns are happening in the Treasure Valley that will benefit The Idaho Foodbank.

The popular 'Empty Bowls' campaign will begin later this month, check out their selection here.

"Already stickered, well done," said Erin Darrington, who has been volunteering with The Idaho Foodbank for 2 years.

"I think you have to start where you are and where your circle of influence is," said Darrington.

Allie Triepke, Idaho News 6 Erin Darrington - volunteer with The Idaho Foodbank

She and her kids fold the boxes that food will get packed in then send them down the line.

"And it brings me a lot of joy," said Darrington.

That sense of joy is shared with the over 11% of Idahoans who wonder where their next meal will come from.

"Different populations are experiencing food insecurity at higher levels. Mainly American Indians, Black Americans, are experiencing that additional food insecurity - high risk. And those in a rural area across our state," said Kathy Holland - Director of Health and Nutrition, The Idaho Foodbank.

The upcoming holidays only increase that need.

"During this time of year, some of our amazing partners are helping support this campaign in different ways. Stinker's Stomp Out Hunger campaign, at local Stinker Stores, Maverik's Round Up Change campaign, and the Feed the Joy campaign taking place at local Albertsons stores," said Holland.

During the season of giving, monetary donations go a long way to help hungry Idahoans, but so does giving your time and energy.

"If you have a willingness to help, there's something for everybody. Even looking down the line you see people of different genders and different ages," said Darrington.

One yummy way to make a difference is to buy an 'Empty Bowl,' painted by one of your fellow neighbors. The annual campaign kicks off later this month, with an important message.

Allie Triepke, Idaho News 6

"It's just helping people remember that as they're eating their own meals, that we do have Idahoans here among us in our community that are experiencing food insecurity and could have an 'empty bowl' in front of them," said Holland.

"We think more generously around the holidays, it's [also] really important to remember that we need help all the time," said Darrington.