Water main break causing road closures on Ten Mile Road in Meridian

MERIDIAN, ID — A water main break is currently impacting traffic on Ten Mile Road just north of Cherry Lane.

Crews are on the scene and working to repair the break and will be working through the morning commute. The affected water line has been shut off to facilitate repairs.

Both northbound lanes on Ten Mile Road are currently closed. The center lane is being used for northbound traffic. Once the water main is repaired, work will begin to repair the roadway which is anticipated to be complete around noon.

City of Meridian

"Thankfully our crews were able to locate the break quickly," said Public Works Director Laurelei McVey. "We extend our gratitude to commuters for their patience as we ensure this is managed..."

Motorists are advised to use caution and allow extra time for their commute, using alternative routes and following traffic detours. Local residence and business access will be maintained.