WATCH LIVE: Celebrating Meridian Dairy Days at the annual Real Dairy Days Parade

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The annual Real Dairy Days Parade, sponsored by Idaho News 6, kicks off at 11 a.m. Keep an eye out for the Idaho News 6 float, featuring your local neighborhood reporters!

Can't make it in person? Watch the parade LIVE below:

The parade route starts at the corner of South Main Street and Franklin Road and works its way down to Fairview Avenue before circling back. The event features dozens of floats and displays from local organizations and businesses.

Meridian Dairy Days

WATCH: Idaho News 6 float makes its way through the Dairy Days Parade

Idaho News 6 float in the Dairy Days Parade

Following the parade, guests can enjoy free live music in the park all afternoon. In the evening, you can head over to the Meridian Speedway for the Dairy Day Races from 6 - 9 p.m., or continue to hang out in the park for more live music.

Finally, at around 9:45 p.m., or as soon as it starts to get dark, you can join in on the Dairy Balloon Launch and Glow at Storey Park.

Learn more about the history of Dairy Days

'This was Dairyland': Meridian Dairy Days celebrates nearly a century of tradition

Check out Idaho News 6's Dairy Days event guide for more details.