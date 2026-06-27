MERIDIAN, Idaho — The beloved Meridian Dairy Days Parade is back for its 97th year.

This year's theme is “Red, White & Moo!" and the celebration honors the city’s dairy heritage and supports local 4‑H and FFA youth programs — continuing a tradition that began in 1929 when the very first Dairy Show was held to mark the opening of the Meridian Creamery.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. from Meridian's Storey Park. Don't forget to look out for the Idaho News 6 float!

WATCH LIVE: 97th annual Meridian Dairy Days Parade

For the full schedule, parade route maps, and updates, visit the official Meridian Dairy Days website at www.dairydays.org.